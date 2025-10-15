Left Menu

Ernesto Alvarez Takes Charge as Peru's New Prime Minister

Ernesto Alvarez, the former head of Peru's constitutional tribunal, has accepted the position of cabinet chief and prime minister in President Jose Jeri's new government. This follows the recent removal of former President Dina Boluarte. The full cabinet lineup is yet to be announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 00:52 IST
In a significant political shift, Ernesto Alvarez, once head of Peru's constitutional tribunal, has been appointed as the new cabinet chief and prime minister. This development was confirmed by Javier Bedoya, Secretary General of the Popular Christian Party, through a statement to local radio RPP.

The appointment follows the sudden removal of former President Dina Boluarte. Jose Jeri, who was recently sworn in as president, is forming a new government with Alvarez at the helm. The complete cabinet roster is anticipated soon, but formal announcements are pending.

The political reshuffle comes amidst a dynamic backdrop as Peru navigates through changing leadership and governance structures. The decision marks a pivotal moment in the nation's contemporary political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

