Los Angeles County Moves to Protect Renters Amid Immigration Raids
Los Angeles County is considering an eviction moratorium to protect renters affected by President Trump's immigration crackdown. The Board of Supervisors declared an emergency due to federal raids, which may soon enable eviction protections, though renters will still owe rent once the moratorium ends.
Los Angeles County officials are progressing towards implementing an eviction moratorium designed to shield renters financially impacted by President Donald Trump's immigration measures. The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 on Tuesday to declare a countywide emergency due to federal immigration raids, a measure commonly reserved for uncontrollable events like natural disasters.
This decision could soon allow the implementation of an eviction moratorium to prevent renters from being evicted for unpaid rent if they can demonstrate financial distress caused by the raids. The moratorium will require further approval from the board to take effect. Meanwhile, renters would still be accountable for the eventual settlement of the deferred rent amounts.
In addition to the moratorium, the proclamation permits the county to seek state funding to aid those affected by the immigration raids, which have reportedly disrupted local life and impacted the regional economy. The move comes as Los Angeles has become central to Trump's deportation efforts, with federal forces dispatched to the area, triggering protests and unrest.
