Trump to discuss Putin call during White House meeting with Ukraine’s Zelenskiy
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 23:28 IST
President Donald Trump said he would discuss his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his meeting at the White House on Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
"He's endured a lot, and we've endured it with him," Trump said, referring to Zelenskiy.
