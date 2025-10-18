Trump says he has commuted sentence of former US Rep. George Santos in federal fraud case

President Donald Trump said on Friday he had commuted the sentence of former US Rep. George Santos, who is serving more than seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to fraud and identity-theft charges.

The New York Republican was sentenced in April after admitting last year to deceiving donors and stealing the identities of 11 people -- including his own family members -- to make donations to his campaign.

He reported to Federal Correctional Institution in Fairton, in southern New Jersey, on July 25 and is being housed in a minimum security prison camp with fewer than 50 other inmates.

''I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY,'' Trump posted on his social media platform.

''George Santos was somewhat of a rogue, but there are many rogues throughout our Country that aren't forced to serve seven years in prison,'' he wrote.

Andrew Mancilla, one of Santos' lawyers, said on Friday he was ''very, very happy with the decision'', though he said it is unclear at this point when Santos will be released.

''The defence team applauds President Trump for doing the right thing,'' Mancilla said by phone. ''The sentence was far too long.'' Santos has been in prison for 84 days. During his time behind bars, he has been writing regular dispatches in a local Long Island newspaper, The South Shore Press.

In his latest letter, published on October 13, Santos pleaded to Trump directly, citing his fealty to the president's agenda and to the Republican Party.

''Sir, I appeal to your sense of justice and humanity -- the same qualities that have inspired millions of Americans to believe in you,'' he wrote. ''I humbly ask that you consider the unusual pain and hardship of this environment and allow me the opportunity to return to my family, my friends, and my community.'' A prominent former House colleague, US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, also urged the White House to commute his sentence, saying in a letter sent just days into his prison bid that the punishment was ''a grave injustice'' and a product of judicial overreach.

The judge in Santos' case had agreed with federal prosecutors that a stiffer sentence was warranted because Santos did not seem remorseful, despite what he and his lawyers claimed.

Santos' commutation is Trump's latest high-profile act of clemency for former Republican politicians since retaking the White House in January.

In late May, he pardoned former US Rep. Michael Grimm, a New York Republican who in 2014 pleaded guilty to underreporting wages and revenue at a restaurant he ran in Manhattan.

He also pardoned former Connecticut Governor John Rowland, whose promising political career was upended by a corruption scandal and two federal prison stints.

Trump himself was convicted in a New York court last year in a case involving hush-money payments. He derided the case as part of a politically-motivated witch hunt.

Santos was once an up-and-coming star for the GOP.

He became the first openly gay Republican elected to Congress in 2022, flipping a House seat representing parts of Queens and Long Island.

But Santos served less than a year in office after it was revealed that he had fabricated much of his life story, which in turn led to investigations into how the then-unknown politician had funded his winning campaign.

A son of Brazilian immigrants, Santos had claimed he was a successful business consultant with Wall Street cred and a sizable real estate portfolio.

He eventually admitted he had never graduated from Baruch College -- or been a standout player on the Manhattan college's volleyball team, as he had claimed. He had never worked at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs.

He was not even Jewish. Santos insisted he meant he was ''Jew-ish'' because his mother's family had a Jewish background, even though he was raised Catholic.

In truth, the then-34-year-old was struggling financially and even faced eviction.

Santos was charged in 2023 with stealing from donors and his campaign, fraudulently collecting unemployment benefits and lying to Congress about his wealth.

Within months, he was expelled from the US House of Representatives -- just the sixth member in the chamber's history to be ousted by colleagues.

Santos pleaded guilty the following year just as he was set to stand trial.

