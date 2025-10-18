"Lack of clarity": LJP (RV) MP targets Mahagathbandhan on 'quagmire' over seat-sharing

LJP(Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary on Saturday took a jibe at Mahagathbandhan on the "quagmire" over the seat sharing for the Bihar assembly polls. Speaking with ANI, Shambhavi Choudhary said that "NDA has already won half the battle" because of the opposition's "lack of clarity and unity"

"Mahagathbandhan seems to be stuck in a quagmire. NDA has already won half of the election because the Mahagathbandhan still don't have any clarity. This shows that a party that can't sort out issues within its own alliance, how it will raise Bihar's issues," she said. Shambhavi Choudhary exuded confidence that the NDA will form a "strong" government in Bihar.

"So, there's no doubt that the NDA will form a strong government... The NDA is united, and when it comes to seat-sharing or any other alliance, the top leadership sits together and resolves any confusion. No, there was never any roadblock in the NDA. Everyone may have their own personal aspirations. We dealt with it in time, and today we stand before the opposition as a strong front for Bihar." Unlike NDA, Mahagathbandhan has not shared any official seat-sharing arrangement but they have fielded their candidates for the election. Congress has released its list of 48 candidates. VIP chief Mukesh Sahani has also announced party candidates on X and RJD unofficially distributed to party symbol to its candidates.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi appealed Mahagathbandhan to declare Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial candidate and to not repeat the mistakes made by Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Maharashtra Assembly election last year. She also stressed that mistakes in seat allocation and candidate selection, which were seen in Maharashtra, must not be repeated in Bihar.

On Friday, Chaturvedi told ANI, "The mistakes made in the Maharashtra elections, including not declaring the chief ministerial candidate, as well as disputes among the three alliance partners over seat allocation and candidate selection, should not be repeated in Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav is a very popular candidate." She further added, "He is almost in a neck-to-neck fight with Nitish Kumar and the various other so-called aspirants of the chief ministership. He has done a phenomenal job when he was the deputy chief minister. So it is time that as part of the INDIA Alliance and in the spirit of it, which we came around that we should all support the party which is stronger and he would be supported, would be helped, and he would be declared as the chief ministerial candidate..."

Polling for the Bihar elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14. (ANI)

