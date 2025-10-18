Assam cabinet set for expansion with induction of BPF MLA
The Assam cabinet will be expanded on Saturday with the induction of Bodoland People's Front (BPF) MLA Charan Boro in the state council of ministers.
Bodo is scheduled to be sworn in at a programme at Raj Bhavan here later in the day, officials said.
The BPF, which had been supporting the ruling BJP-led coalition in the assembly without being a partner in the government, swept the recently held Bodoland Territorial Council elections.
The current cabinet has 15 members of the BJP, including the CM, two of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and one of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).
