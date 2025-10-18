Left Menu

Assam cabinet set for expansion with induction of BPF MLA

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-10-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 11:13 IST
Assam cabinet set for expansion with induction of BPF MLA
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam cabinet will be expanded on Saturday with the induction of Bodoland People's Front (BPF) MLA Charan Boro in the state council of ministers.

Bodo is scheduled to be sworn in at a programme at Raj Bhavan here later in the day, officials said.

The BPF, which had been supporting the ruling BJP-led coalition in the assembly without being a partner in the government, swept the recently held Bodoland Territorial Council elections.

The current cabinet has 15 members of the BJP, including the CM, two of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and one of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sabarimala devotees unaffected by controversies surrounding it: TDB president

Sabarimala devotees unaffected by controversies surrounding it: TDB presiden...

 India
2
Rear Admiral Jha takes over command of Maharashtra Naval area

Rear Admiral Jha takes over command of Maharashtra Naval area

 India
3
Israel identifies remains of one more hostage

Israel identifies remains of one more hostage

 Global
4
Thanks to BJP, JD(U) for showing big heart: Chirag Paswan on seat-sharing deal among NDA allies

Thanks to BJP, JD(U) for showing big heart: Chirag Paswan on seat-sharing de...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025