Programmes held to mark birth and death anniversary of ND Tiwari

Several programmes were organised across Uttarakhand on Saturday to mark the 100th birth anniversary and seventh death anniversary of the states first chief minister, Narayan Datt Tiwari. Tiwari is the only Uttarakhand CM to have completed a full five-year term and has been chief minister four times.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 19-10-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 00:19 IST
Several programmes were organised across Uttarakhand on Saturday to mark the 100th birth anniversary and seventh death anniversary of the state's first chief minister, Narayan Datt Tiwari. A statue of Tiwari was unveiled in Haldwani.

Party workers celebrated Tiwari's birthday with great pomp at the state Congress headquarters in Dehradun and paid floral tributes to his portrait placed for the event.

Tiwari was born on October 18, 1925, in Nainital district and died on October 18, 2018, at the age of 93.

He became the chief minister of Uttarakhand after the first assembly elections in the state in 2002. Tiwari is the only Uttarakhand CM to have completed a full five-year term and has been chief minister four times. He also held various portfolios in the central government.

