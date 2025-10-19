Left Menu

Adityanath extends Diwali greetings to people of UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-10-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 14:36 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday greeted the people of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Diwali and prayed to Lord Ram for their happiness and prosperity.

In his message issued here, the chief minister said festivals and celebrations convey the message of peace, unity and harmony.

Deepavali is an important festival in India's Sanatan Dharma tradition. Thousands of years ago, devotees across Bharatkhand began celebrating this festival by decorating their homes with garlands of lamps to commemorate the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and the beginning of 'Ram Rajya', he said.

It is ''our good fortune that Ayodhya, the sacred birthplace of Lord Ram,... is in Uttar Pradesh'', he added.

Adityanath said the state government is re-establishing the ancient and glorious tradition of celebrating Deepavali in Ayodhya through the celebration of Deepotsav and is working to introduce the entire world community to the glory of Ayodhya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

