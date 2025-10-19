BJP's Suvendu alleges attack on car, TMC claims 'people's anger'

West Bengal's Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday alleged that his car was attacked by members of the TMC in South 24 Parganas district, where he went to inaugurate Kali Puja pandals.

Adhikari alleged that several attempts were made to stop his car, at least at seven locations, and an attack took place in front of the Lalpur Madrasa.

''In South 24 Parganas district, today I faced repeated attacks from illegal Bangladeshi Muslims. The obstruction, vandalism and chaos were orchestrated by none other than TMC Zilla Parishad Member Rekha Gazi with the aid and support of SP Koteswara Rao,'' he alleged in a post on X, sharing a purported video of one of the incidents.

''I wasn't going to participate in any political event, but was rather going to join the Kali Puja and Diwali festivities as a Hindu,'' he said.

Adhikari claimed that the attackers were ''mainly illegal infiltrators'' who were wary of their fate due to the SIR process.

He said that the names of these attackers will be eliminated from the voters' list following the SIR. Those who tried to stop Adhikari's car were heard raising slogans such as 'Joy Bangla'.

''This region is adjacent to Bangladesh & the close proximity has allowed them to settle down here with the help of the infiltrator-friendly TMC Eco system. Can't a Hindu participate in any religious event in the State of West Bengal freely, without facing obstructions from the radicals? They can't intimidate me, I will be back during Jagadhatri Puja as well,'' Adhikari said.

West Bengal BJP's co-incharge Amit Malviya said Adhikari was attacked by TMC's ''lungi bahini'', ''who cynically used women as a shield'', in the Mathurapur and Mandirbazar areas.

''We strongly condemn this heinous and premeditated attack on the Opposition Leader -- orchestrated by TMC Zilla Parishad member Rekha Gazi and executed by illegal Bangladeshis under her direction. Such violence against political opponents exposes TMC's desperation and its utter disregard for democracy and law,'' he said.

Police said there were demonstrations at a few spots along Adhikari's route, but they managed to facilitate his movement, and he visited all the places he was supposed to.

TMC spokesperson Jay Prakash Majumdar claimed common people protested against Adhikari as they are angry with the BJP.

''These poor people have been pushed to the brink because of the deprivation of funds by the BJP-led government at the Centre,'' he said.

''They (BJP leaders) should be careful. People across Bengal, in every village, market, and street, are angry. Bengal knows how to protest, and BJP leaders will have to face such demonstrations everywhere,'' he added.

Gazi, whom the BJP held responsible for the ''attack'', claimed people were upset with Adhikari for his comments against Muslims.

''We have nothing against anyone visiting a Kali Puja pandal. But people like Suvendu Adhikari always have an agenda. They plot conspiracies to divide people and tag minorities as outsiders,'' she said.

Senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said Adhikari, during his time in the TMC, had taken part in atrocities against Left supporters and is now facing similar treatment from the ''unruly and undemocratic'' party.

Union minister Sukanta Majumdar said such incidents would steel the resolve in the BJP's rank and file to fight against the ruling TMC, instead of demotivating them.

State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya alleged, ''Even religious programmes are not secure under TMC's rule. TMC members derive sadistic pleasure by shedding the blood of the opposition while the administration plays the role of silent spectator.'' Pointing to the attack on the convoy of BJP MP Raju Bista in Darjeeling on Saturday, he said, ''This is just another cycle of attacks by TMC on BJP leaders.''

