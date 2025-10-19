Rajasthan CM goes for Diwali shopping with family in Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma gave a push to the 'Vocal for Local' campaign on the eve of Diwali by shopping from local shopkeepers and street vendors in Jaipur.

Accompanied by his family, Sharma visited a market in Mansarovar on Sunday and purchased traditional items such as earthen lamps, puja materials, rangoli colours, decorative items and fruits.

During the visit, Sharma interacted with vendors and made his purchases through UPI. Local trade associations and members of the public welcomed and greeted the chief minister during the visit.

Extending Diwali greetings to the people of the state, the CM said that the reduction in GST rates by the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made daily-use items more affordable.

This, he said, has brought a festive spirit and enthusiasm among citizens.

Urging the public to support local businesses, Sharma said buying more from local shopkeepers and street vendors would help bring prosperity to their homes.

