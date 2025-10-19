Blinded by love for votes of fundamentalists, Jihadis: BJP chides Akhilesh for Deepotsav remark

The BJP on Sunday assailed Akhilesh Yadav for his remarks on lighting diyas during the annual Ayodhya Deepotsav event, alleging the Samajwadi Party chief has become so blinded by his love for votes of ''fundamentalists and Jihadis'' that he has started speaking against his own community.

The ruling party also accused the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh of wanting to curb the prosperity of the Prajapati community, who make earthen lamps.

This came a day after Yadav raised questions on the Yogi Adityanath government's expenditure on lighting diyas and candles during Ayodhya's annual Deepotsav celebration and suggested that it should learn from the arrangements made worldwide to illuminate cities during Christmas.

Reacting sharply, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and the party's national spokesperson Sudhansu Trivedi said, ''Akhilesh Yadav has become so blinded by the love of votes of fundamentalists and Jihadis that now he has started speaking against his own Yadav community and also wants to snatch away the prosperity of the Prajapati community.'' His remarks also reflect the opposition INDIA bloc's mindset and ''hatred'' for Indian culture, Hindu Dharma and the Prajapati community who make diyas, he charged.

Leaders of the BJP's UP unit termed Akhilesh Yadav ''anti-Sanatan'' and demanded that he withdraw his statement immediately.

In a post on X, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, ''SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, you are requested to stop insulting the Hindu faith for the sake of appeasement and vote bank politics.'' ''In Indian culture, lighting lamps is a centuries-old tradition, symbolising light, harmony, faith, and devotion. You have committed the despicable act of snatching the employment of the Prajapati community, who sell Diwali lamps,'' Maurya said. He also demanded that the SP chief ''immediately retract'' his statement and apologise to Hindus.

UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary termed Akhilesh Yadav as ''anti-Sanatan.'' ''SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's anti-Sanatan mentality has once again been exposed. The SP chief, who once tampered with Hindu customs and beliefs, is now not shying away from criticising their festivals as well,'' Chaudahry said in a post on X in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)