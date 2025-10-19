Following are the top stories at 9.20 pm: NATION DEL24 LADAKH-LD TALKS (6.58 pm) ****Ladakh representatives to hold talks with MHA in Delhi on Oct 22 Leh: Ladakh representatives have accepted the invitation from the Ministry of Home Affairs for a meeting with its sub-committee in Delhi on October 22, Leh Apex Body co-chairman Chering Dorje Lakruk said on Sunday. **** DEL20 NUCLEAR-SHIPS (6.04 pm) **** India developing 200 MW nuclear reactors to power ships New Delhi: India is developing 200 MW nuclear power reactors, compact in size that can be deployed on commercial ships. **** ****CAL17 BH-POLLS-LD GIRIRAJ SINGH (3.25 PM) Union min Giriraj Singh courts controversy with remark against a minority community Patna: Union minister Giriraj Singh has once again courted controversy by making a scathing remark against a minority community, saying that he doesn't need the votes of 'namak haraams' (betrayers). **** DEL27 BJP-AKHILESH-LD DIYAS (8.47 pm) ****Blinded by love for votes of fundamentalists, Jihadis: BJP chides Akhilesh for Deepotsav remark New Delhi/Lucknow: The BJP on Sunday assailed Akhilesh Yadav for his remarks on lighting diyas during the annual Ayodhya Deepotsav event, alleging the Samajwadi Party chief has become so blinded by his love for votes of ''fundamentalists and Jihadis'' that he has started speaking against his own community.**** DES26 UP-DIWALI SPENDING-BJP AKHILESH (5.32 pm) ****UP BJP slams Akhilesh Yadav for comments on Deepotsav expenses Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday came under attack from senior UP BJP leaders for his comments over spending on diyas and candles in the Diwali celebrations, and his alleged attempt to equate Diwali with Christmas. **** DES46 UP-CM-LD DEEPOTSAV (8.07 pm) **** 'Lamps being lit where bullets were fired': Yogi hits out at Oppn after opening Deepotsav in Ayodhya Ayodhya (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hit out at the opposition parties over their stance on the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, and said now "lamps are being lit where bullets were once fired". **** MDS18 KA-CASTE CENSUS-SHIVAKUMAR (8.35 pm) **** 'Caste census' in Karnataka extended till Oct 31: D K Shivakumar Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday said that the government has decided to extend the Social and Educational Survey --widely referred to as the 'caste census' -- till October 31. **** BOM10 MH-OPPN-LD EC-PROTEST (7.55 pm) **** Oppn claims 1 crore voters in Maharashtra electoral rolls are bogus, announces joint rally on Nov 1 Mumbai: Opposition parties on Sunday claimed that electoral rolls in Maharashtra contain around ''one crore bogus voters'' and announced to organise a joint rally in Mumbai on November 1 to urge Election Commission to remove the dubious entries. **** CAL15 BH-POLLS-PM (2.40 PM) **** PM Modi to launch Bihar polls campaign on Oct 24 with two back-to-back rallies Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch his campaign for the Bihar assembly polls next week, with as many as four election rallies scheduled by the end of this month, state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said on Sunday. **** BUSINESS DEL2 BIZ-GST-EXTENSION (10.34 PM) ****Govt extends deadline for filing GSTR-3B return till Oct 25 New Delhi: The government on Sunday extended the due date for filing the monthly GSTR-3B tax payment form by 5 days till October 25. **** FOREIGN FGN16 PAK-AFGHAN-2NDLD CEASEFIRE (9.29 am) ****Pak, Afghan agree on ceasefire, to set up mechanisms for lasting peace Islamabad: Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and setting up of ''mechanisms'' to ensure lasting peace after days of violent clashes along the border that left several soldiers, civilians, and terrorists dead on both sides, officials said on Sunday.**** FGN25 CHINA-CPC-CONCLAVE (3.14 PM) ****China's Communist Party to hold key conclave to discuss new 5-year plan, Trump's tariff threats, crackdown on military Beijing: China's ruling Communist Party will begin its three-day annual leadership conclave to discuss the new five-year plan, the impact of US President Donald Trump's tariff war and the ongoing anti-corruption crackdown in the military.****

