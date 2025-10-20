RJD Finalizes Candidate List Amid Alliance Tensions
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has released its list of 143 candidates for the Bihar assembly polls, with some contesting against allies in the INDIA bloc. The announcement quashed speculations of a direct contest in the Kutumba seat, yet tensions remain in other constituencies involving Congress and other allies.
- Country:
- India
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday unveiled its candidate lineup for the Bihar assembly elections, introducing 143 contenders. The list, coming just ahead of the nomination deadline for the second phase, includes candidates who will face opponents from fellow INDIA bloc members.
Speculations of a potential RJD bid for the Kutumba seat were dispelled, ensuring no direct clash with state Congress president Rajesh Kumar Ram's hold on the constituency. This decision averted a major conflict within the alliance.
Nevertheless, the party has chosen candidates who will contest against Congress in regions like Vaishali, Lalganj, and Kahalgaon, while RJD nominees will also face the Vikassheel Insan Party in Tarapur and Gaura Boram, revealing underlying alliance tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Afghanistan U-19 Cricket Squad Gears Up for India's Youth Tri-Series
EU and India Forge New Strategic Partnership: A Landmark Agenda
Bihar Polls: Kushwaha Dismisses Kishor's Challenge, Firm on NDA-Mahagathbandhan Clash
Lt Governor of Ladakh Celebrates Diwali with Indian Army Heroes
India Illuminated: Diwali Celebrations Embrace Tradition and Modernity