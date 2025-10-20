RJD Finalizes Candidate List Amid Alliance Tensions

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday unveiled its candidate lineup for the Bihar assembly elections, introducing 143 contenders. The list, coming just ahead of the nomination deadline for the second phase, includes candidates who will face opponents from fellow INDIA bloc members.

Speculations of a potential RJD bid for the Kutumba seat were dispelled, ensuring no direct clash with state Congress president Rajesh Kumar Ram's hold on the constituency. This decision averted a major conflict within the alliance.

Nevertheless, the party has chosen candidates who will contest against Congress in regions like Vaishali, Lalganj, and Kahalgaon, while RJD nominees will also face the Vikassheel Insan Party in Tarapur and Gaura Boram, revealing underlying alliance tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)