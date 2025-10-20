Left Menu

Budapest Chosen for Putin-Trump Summit Amid Orban’s Strategic Diplomacy

The Kremlin has selected Budapest as the venue for a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's positive relations with both leaders influenced the decision. The summit aims at resolving the Ukraine conflict and enhancing U.S.-Russia relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 15:49 IST
Budapest Chosen for Putin-Trump Summit Amid Orban's Strategic Diplomacy
The Kremlin announced Monday Budapest's selection as the venue for a forthcoming summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, citing the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's strong ties with both leaders.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted Orban's warm relationships with President Trump and constructive relations with President Putin were pivotal during their decision-making following last week's phone call between Trump and Putin to meet in Budapest.

Orban, known for his nationalist stance, has criticized Western support for Ukraine, bordering Hungary. He expressed that Russia had already won the war in Ukraine. EU's response to hosting Putin in an EU member state has been negative, with foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas deeming it 'not nice.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

