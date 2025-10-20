RJD's Bold Move in Bihar: A Game of Thrones in Politics

In a strategic move ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) unveiled its candidate list featuring 143 hopefuls. This announcement came just before the deadline for filing nominations for the final phase, significantly impacting internal party dynamics and alliances within the INDIA bloc.

Despite rumors of a potential showdown over the Kutumba seat, RJD has opted for cooperation, yet will still go head-to-head with Congress in select constituencies. Notably, the RJD managed an unexpected shift by withdrawing its official symbol from Afzal Ali, favoring Santosh Sahni, sparking potential voter confusion.

Continuing its traditional 'MY' (Muslim-Yadav) strategy, the party also emphasizes increased female representation with 21 women candidates. While echoing its historical narratives, RJD integrates both legacy leaders and new entrants, aiming to reinforce its standing against the NDA's formidable JD(U) and BJP coalition.

