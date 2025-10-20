Left Menu

Ceasefire Tensions: Unraveling in Lebanon and Gaza

Amid a fragile ceasefire in Gaza, tensions escalate as Israel conducts airstrikes in southern Lebanon. These actions kill civilians, destroy infrastructure, and strain the peace agreements brokered by the U.S. Both Lebanon and Israel accuse each other of violations as the complex geopolitical landscape challenges peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 20-10-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 19:24 IST
  • Lebanon

In a month marked by a tenuous ceasefire in Gaza, Israel has ramped up airstrikes on southern Lebanon, sparking international concern. Eleven months into a ceasefire with Lebanon, the Israeli strikes have killed a Syrian passerby, wounded seven, and obliterated expensive construction equipment.

The October 11 strikes highlight the fragility of peace in the region. Although such actions would typically be anomalies, they are becoming routine as the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah smolders post the U.S.-brokered truce. Some experts view Lebanon's situation as a possible model for Gaza, suggesting a future of sustained but low-level tension.

Lebanon's health ministry reports over 270 deaths and about 850 injuries due to Israeli actions since the November 2024 ceasefire. On the ground, Israel insists its strikes target Hezbollah, but Lebanese officials argue they impair efforts to control the militant group while disproportionately harming civilians and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

