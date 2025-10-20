Left Menu

Key Diplomats Lay Groundwork for Anticipated Putin-Trump Summit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a 'constructive' discussion to prepare for a summit between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. The upcoming meeting, agreed upon in a recent phone call, aims to explore peace in Ukraine and enhance U.S.-Russia relations.

Russia confirmed that its Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a constructive discussion on Monday. This dialogue serves to lay the groundwork for an anticipated summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The decision for the summit arose following a phone conversation on Thursday, where Putin and Trump agreed to meet soon in Budapest, Hungary. During this dialogue, the presidents reached several understandings, and Lavrov and Rubio were tasked with delineating specific steps to implement these agreements.

The Russian Foreign Ministry highlighted the importance of the summit in focusing primarily on peace efforts in Ukraine and strengthening bilateral relations between Moscow and Washington.

