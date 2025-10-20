Zelenskiy's Diplomacy Drive: Strengthening Security Ties in Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is gearing up for an important diplomatic mission to London this Friday, according to sources close to the matter. The visit involves attending a meeting of the 'coalition of the willing', a group committed to providing security guarantees to Kyiv amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

In addition to the London meeting, Zelenskiy is expected to participate in a series of significant discussions and negotiations across Europe. The President emphasized this diplomatic offensive in a message on X, underscoring the importance of these engagements for Ukraine's strategic future.

The upcoming meetings are pivotal as Ukraine seeks to solidify its alliances and enhance security measures in collaboration with international partners. These discussions come at a critical time, as global geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)