Political Tensions Ignite in Nedumangad: Ambulance Set Ablaze Amid Clashes
Clashes between SDPI and CPI(M) workers in Nedumangad resulted in the torching of an ambulance and damage to other vehicles. Tensions arose after a local CPI(M) leader was allegedly attacked by SDPI activists. Police have increased patrols and are investigating the incidents. Protests were held in the area.
Amid escalating political tensions, an ambulance was torched and several vehicles damaged in Nedumangad, following clashes between SDPI and CPI(M) workers. Police confirmed the incidents and intensified patrols to prevent further violence.
The unrest began after a CPI(M) leader was reportedly assaulted by SDPI members, leading to retaliatory actions involving attacks on SDPI members' properties. Early Monday, the damage extended to an ambulance operated by DYFI, CPI(M)'s youth wing.
Authorities are investigating the violence, having registered cases against those involved from both sides. Civil Supplies Minister GR Anil visited the affected area, inspecting the destroyed ambulance. Protests were held, prompting police to tighten security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
