Controversy Erupts Over Bachchu Kadu's Fiery Remarks

Former MLA Bachchu Kadu stirred controversy by urging farmers to target MLAs instead of committing suicide, leading to criticism from Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat. Kadu's provocative statements were condemned for inciting violence, with calls for him to act instead of inciting farmers already facing distress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 20-10-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 23:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former MLA Bachchu Kadu has ignited a controversy with his provocative remarks urging farmers to target Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) instead of resorting to suicide. This statement has drawn strong criticism, notably from Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat, who implored Kadu to stop inciting such drastic measures among agriculturists.

In a public address, Kadu, leading the Prahar Janshakti Party from Amravati district, controversially suggested that farmers should engage in violent protests against MLAs to press the government for swift action on their issues. He advised extreme protests such as sitting unclothed outside an MLA's residence to draw attention.

After his incendiary comments circulated widely online, Shiv Sena leader and minister Sanjay Shirsat challenged Kadu to personally undertake his proposed actions instead of provoking farmers to commit such acts. Shirsat stressed that farmers are already suffering due to recent floods and should not be pushed towards violence.

