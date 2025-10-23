Congress and NC Unite Against BJP in Rajya Sabha Polls

In a strategic political maneuver, the Congress announced on Thursday that its six MLAs will cast their votes in favor of alliance partner National Conference (NC) candidates during the Rajya Sabha polls for Jammu and Kashmir's four seats.

The decision, confirmed in a letter by Pradesh Congress Committee chief Tariq Hamid Karra to NC president Farooq Abdullah, is part of a broader effort to keep the BJP from gaining influence in the region. Hours earlier, the PDP also committed its support to the NC, emphasizing the need to counteract 'fascist forces'.

Despite uneven past negotiations over seat allocations within the alliance, Congress reaffirmed its commitment to the NC, citing a moral obligation to oppose BJP's 'agenda of atrocities and subjugation' in the region, prioritizing unity and secularism over party or personal interests.

