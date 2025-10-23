Cuba Seeks Global Support Against US Blockade at UN Assembly

In a bid to rally global support, Cuba is set to present a draft resolution at the United Nations General Assembly, condemning the long-standing blockade enforced by the United States. This marks the 33rd attempt to seek international condemnation of the economic, commercial, and financial restrictions it has faced for over sixty years.

According to Cuban envoy Juan Carlos Marsan, Cuba remains confident about gaining robust international backing for the resolution, including from India, with whom it shares a 65-year-old diplomatic relationship. Marsan emphasized the pivotal role international voices play in advocating for Cuba's reprieve from the blockade's crippling economic impacts.

Marsan also alleged that the US has been pressuring other nations to oppose Cuba's resolution. Despite this, he expressed optimism that global communities would recognize the truth in Cuba's stance. The resolution's significance is underscored by its historical support from numerous nations, highlighting ongoing geopolitical tensions.

