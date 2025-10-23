Left Menu

Trump’s Crypto Clemency: A New Era for Changpeng Zhao

Donald Trump has pardoned Changpeng Zhao, founder of Binance, in a move highlighting his supportive stance on cryptocurrency. This pardon removes Zhao's federal conviction, potentially allowing Binance to expand in the U.S. as the crypto industry thrives. Trump’s clemency aligns with his broader pardoning of financial executives.

In a dramatic move that's caused ripples throughout the financial sector, former U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a pardon to Changpeng Zhao, the convicted founder of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Trump's decision marks a significant moment in a presidency marked by numerous pardons for financial executives and innovators.

Zhao expressed profound gratitude through a social media post, praising Trump's commitment to fairness, innovation, and justice. With this pardon, Zhao envisions transforming the U.S. into a global cryptocurrency hub. Binance, despite recent setbacks due to legal challenges under the Biden Administration, remains optimistic about future U.S. expansion.

This pardon is part of a broader pattern of Trump's pardons for individuals in the cryptocurrency and financial sectors, which some analysts interpret as a strategic move to curry favor from influential industry players ahead of future political ambitions. This has reignited debates over the role of presidential clemency in the modern justice system.

