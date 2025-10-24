Trump's Surprising Stand-Down on San Francisco Federal Deployment

In a surprising turn, President Donald Trump has canceled plans to deploy federal agents to San Francisco. The decision, confirmed by both Trump and San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie, comes amid tension over federal interventions in Democratic-led cities.

Lurie expressed relief, citing San Francisco's prominence in technology and its alignment with national strength. Despite the halt, protests erupted as Border Patrol vehicles reached the Bay Area, marking opposition to Trump's immigration policies.

The move is part of Trump's broader strategy to address crime and illegal immigration, a step criticized by Democrats for causing fear and division in major cities like San Francisco.

(With inputs from agencies.)