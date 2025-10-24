Unyielding Alliance: North Korea and Russia's Military Brotherhood

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reiterated the commitment to strengthening military ties with Russia, referring to their alliance as one that will "advance non-stop." This was reported by North Korea's state media, KCNA, on Friday.

Kim shared these remarks during his speech at the groundbreaking ceremony for a memorial dedicated to North Korean soldiers who joined Russian forces in the Kursk region.

The ceremony signifies not only the historical ties between the two nations but also Kim's dedication to bolstering their current military partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)