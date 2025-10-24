Unyielding Alliance: North Korea and Russia's Military Brotherhood
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un emphasized the strengthening military ties with Russia, highlighting their unending alliance. His remarks were made during a speech at the memorial inauguration for North Korean soldiers who fought with Russia in Kursk, as reported by state media KCNA.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 24-10-2025 02:59 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 02:59 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reiterated the commitment to strengthening military ties with Russia, referring to their alliance as one that will "advance non-stop." This was reported by North Korea's state media, KCNA, on Friday.
Kim shared these remarks during his speech at the groundbreaking ceremony for a memorial dedicated to North Korean soldiers who joined Russian forces in the Kursk region.
The ceremony signifies not only the historical ties between the two nations but also Kim's dedication to bolstering their current military partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Honoring Excellence: 3rd Kalyan Barooah Memorial Journalism Awards Announced
Controversial Ban on Protests Near Athens' Historic War Memorial
Honoring Heroes: Police Commemoration Day at National Police Memorial
Five artists awarded at 34th Ravi Jain Memorial Exhibition
Inspiring Ideas for a Viksit Bharat: XLRI Hosts 12th Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Oration