Diplomatic Overtures: Trump and Xi at APEC in South Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will make state visits to South Korea next week for the APEC events. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will hold separate summit meetings with both leaders, as announced by South Korea's presidential security adviser, Wi Sung-lac.

Next week, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to make state visits to South Korea as the nation hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) events. This announcement was made on Friday by South Korea's top security adviser.

During their visits, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will conduct separate summit meetings with each leader. The aim of these discussions is to address critical diplomatic and economic issues affecting the region.

Wi Sung-lac, the presidential security adviser of South Korea, confirmed these high-level diplomatic engagements, setting the stage for potentially pivotal talks at the APEC events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

