Tejashwi Yadav Emerges as Mahagathbandhan's CM Candidate Amidst Bihar Election Buzz

Tejashwi Yadav has been declared the chief ministerial face for Mahagathbandhan in the upcoming Bihar elections. Congress leader Imran Masood highlighted that the NDA has yet to announce its candidate, emphasizing that mere allegations do not prove guilt. The elections are set for November 6 and 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 10:22 IST
Congress leader Imran Masood (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development for the upcoming Bihar elections, Congress leader Imran Masood has confirmed Tejashwi Yadav as the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial contender. As NDA has yet to reveal their nominee, Masood emphasized the importance of scrutinizing allegations, stating, 'Mere allegations do not confirm guilt.'

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot officially announced Yadav's candidacy, with Mukesh Sahani of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) as the Deputy CM pick. The Mahagathbandhan plans to release its manifesto for the Assembly elections on October 28 in Patna, inviting key figures like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to commence their campaign post-Chhath Puja.

The 2025 Bihar elections are gearing up for a showdown between NDA and Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes BJP, JD(U), LJP(R), HAM(S) and RLM, while the Mahagathbandhan features RJD, Congress, CPI(ML), CPI, CPM, and VIP. Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj is vying for all 243 seats. Election dates are set for early November with results on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

