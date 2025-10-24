Congress Challenges PM Modi Over Reservation Legacy Ahead of Bihar Visit

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for a visit to the birthplace of socialist icon Karpoori Thakur, the Congress party has launched a critical salvo against the PM, raising questions about the past and present stance of his administration on reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The Congress alleges that the Jan Sangh, BJP's forerunner, was instrumental in bringing down Thakur's Bihar government in 1979 due to his introduction of OBC reservations. Moreover, the opposition accuses the Modi administration of failing to protect state laws on reservations for SCs, STs, OBCs, and EBCs.

These political accusations emerge ahead of PM Modi's planned addresses at poll rallies in Samastipur and Begusarai, as Bihar prepares for assembly elections. The Congress-based questions also cite past remarks made by the PM against caste censuses and criticize his administration's position on reservation laws compared to previous Congress governance.

