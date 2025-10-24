Left Menu

Congress Challenges PM Modi Over Reservation Legacy Ahead of Bihar Visit

Congress criticizes PM Modi ahead of his visit to Karpoori Thakur's birthplace, questioning his government's role in reservations for OBCs. The Congress claims the BJP's predecessor disrupted Thakur's government over this issue in 1979 and accuses the current administration of neglecting Bihar's reservation protection laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 10:28 IST
Congress Challenges PM Modi Over Reservation Legacy Ahead of Bihar Visit
Karpoori Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for a visit to the birthplace of socialist icon Karpoori Thakur, the Congress party has launched a critical salvo against the PM, raising questions about the past and present stance of his administration on reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The Congress alleges that the Jan Sangh, BJP's forerunner, was instrumental in bringing down Thakur's Bihar government in 1979 due to his introduction of OBC reservations. Moreover, the opposition accuses the Modi administration of failing to protect state laws on reservations for SCs, STs, OBCs, and EBCs.

These political accusations emerge ahead of PM Modi's planned addresses at poll rallies in Samastipur and Begusarai, as Bihar prepares for assembly elections. The Congress-based questions also cite past remarks made by the PM against caste censuses and criticize his administration's position on reservation laws compared to previous Congress governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turmoil at the Temple: Gold's Disappearance Sparks Investigation

Turmoil at the Temple: Gold's Disappearance Sparks Investigation

 India
2
World Bank Funds $280M Health Overhaul in Kerala

World Bank Funds $280M Health Overhaul in Kerala

 India
3
Pakistan Withdraws from Junior Hockey World Cup

Pakistan Withdraws from Junior Hockey World Cup

 India
4
18 districts in Bihar affected by Maoist activities during previous regimes; we committed to free state from red rebels: PM in Samastipur.

18 districts in Bihar affected by Maoist activities during previous regimes;...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025