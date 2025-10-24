Left Menu

Kerala Coalition Crisis: CPM's Bold Move Spurs Controversy

The CPI(M)-led government of Kerala faces backlash from ally CPI for signing up for the PM SHRI Schools scheme without coalition consensus. This decision has fueled a political rift and raised concerns about the potential implementation of the National Education Policy in the state.

Kerala's ruling coalition is embroiled in a political storm following the General Education Department's decision to join the PM SHRI Schools scheme. This has led to a sharp divide between the CPI(M) and its key ally, the CPI, which sees the move as marginalizing coalition partners.

CPI's MP P Santosh Kumar expressed strong disapproval, likening the agreement to scoring a self-goal. The controversy intensifies as the Left Democratic Front, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, bypassed the state Cabinet in their decision, causing friction with CPI.

The CPI fears that participation in the scheme could usher in the National Education Policy in Kerala, a stance the Left has historically opposed. With elections on the horizon, this political rift underscores the growing challenges to unity within Kerala's ruling coalition.

