PDP Supports NC in Rajya Sabha Elections for J&K's Greater Good

PDP MLA Waheed Para declared that his party would cast its votes in favor of the ruling National Conference candidates in the Rajya Sabha elections, emphasizing the decision was made in the best interest of Jammu and Kashmir. This move comes after the NC committed to backing two crucial PDP Bills regarding land regularisation and daily wagers.

Speaking at the Assembly complex during the ongoing Rajya Sabha seat voting, Para highlighted that the choice to support the NC originated from PDP's desire to advance these legislative measures. According to Para, it aligns with PDP's strategy to counter the BJP, as outlined by party president Mehbooba Mufti.

Furthermore, Para expressed concerns over AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's arrest under the Public Safety Act, labeling it illegal, and demanded his immediate release. Additionally, Para withdrew a resolution on the J-K Waqf Board's management, advocating it be returned to Muslim leaders under MMU's leadership.