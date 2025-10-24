Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Promises Clean Governance and Job Security in Bihar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav promises reform in Bihar, assuring affordable medicines, jobs, and tackling corruption if elected. He criticizes CM Nitish Kumar and the BJP, vowing to improve livelihoods and reduce crime, making Bihar 'chinta mukt.' He pledges support for education, employment, and senior citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bakhtiyarpur | Updated: 24-10-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 12:18 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Promises Clean Governance and Job Security in Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, during a recent rally, expressed his discontent over the ongoing poverty among Bihar's farmers under the JD(U)-led NDA's 20-year rule. He criticized CM Nitish Kumar's administration and voiced his commitment to establishing a clean governance if the opposition INDIA bloc wins future elections.

Yadav, formerly the deputy chief minister, promised that his administration would address public grievances, improve access to affordable medicines, and create more employment opportunities. He highlighted that Bihar's per capita income remains the lowest despite two decades of NDA rule at the state level and over a decade of influence at the Centre.

He further criticized the BJP for its lack of action on corruption, stating that BJP-ruled states often witness rampant criminal activities. Yadav firmly stated his determination to offer a corruption-free government focused on education, healthcare, and employment, reducing LPG cylinder costs, and increasing old-age pensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turmoil at the Temple: Gold's Disappearance Sparks Investigation

Turmoil at the Temple: Gold's Disappearance Sparks Investigation

 India
2
World Bank Funds $280M Health Overhaul in Kerala

World Bank Funds $280M Health Overhaul in Kerala

 India
3
Pakistan Withdraws from Junior Hockey World Cup

Pakistan Withdraws from Junior Hockey World Cup

 India
4
18 districts in Bihar affected by Maoist activities during previous regimes; we committed to free state from red rebels: PM in Samastipur.

18 districts in Bihar affected by Maoist activities during previous regimes;...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025