Tejashwi Yadav Promises Clean Governance and Job Security in Bihar
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav promises reform in Bihar, assuring affordable medicines, jobs, and tackling corruption if elected. He criticizes CM Nitish Kumar and the BJP, vowing to improve livelihoods and reduce crime, making Bihar 'chinta mukt.' He pledges support for education, employment, and senior citizens.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, during a recent rally, expressed his discontent over the ongoing poverty among Bihar's farmers under the JD(U)-led NDA's 20-year rule. He criticized CM Nitish Kumar's administration and voiced his commitment to establishing a clean governance if the opposition INDIA bloc wins future elections.
Yadav, formerly the deputy chief minister, promised that his administration would address public grievances, improve access to affordable medicines, and create more employment opportunities. He highlighted that Bihar's per capita income remains the lowest despite two decades of NDA rule at the state level and over a decade of influence at the Centre.
He further criticized the BJP for its lack of action on corruption, stating that BJP-ruled states often witness rampant criminal activities. Yadav firmly stated his determination to offer a corruption-free government focused on education, healthcare, and employment, reducing LPG cylinder costs, and increasing old-age pensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
