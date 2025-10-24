Nadda Criticizes Opposition Over Infiltration Allegations

Left Menu

BJP president J P Nadda accused the opposition INDIA bloc of seeking to govern Bihar with votes from infiltrators. At a Vaishali district meeting, he criticized their electoral roll objections and dismissed their vote fraud claims as unsupported. He also praised Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Kumar for Bihar's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hajipur | Updated: 24-10-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 20:46 IST
BJP president J P Nadda has accused the opposition INDIA bloc of planning to form a government in Bihar using the votes of infiltrators. Speaking at a gathering of intellectuals in Vaishali district, he pointed out that the opposition is now silent on previous 'vote chori' claims, after the Election Commission demanded evidence.

Nadda criticized the opposition's objections to an intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, suggesting their agenda relies heavily on inflitrator votes. The NDA government, led by BJP, promises to block such moves, he affirmed, claiming the opposition lacks substantial evidence for its allegations.

Targeting the RJD, Nadda labeled the party as synonymous with extortion, anarchy, and intimidation, while highlighting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's role in eliminating 'jungle raj' in the past two decades. Under Prime Minister Modi and Kumar, Bihar has experienced continuous growth, he added, citing increased investments, such as the rail budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)

