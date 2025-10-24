María Corina Machado: Champion of Venezuelan Democracy

Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado remains resolute in advocating for the Venezuelan people's democratic rights. She emphasizes the role of US President Donald Trump as a critical ally in this pursuit.

In an interview, Machado expressed gratitude to the Indian people for supporting Venezuela's peaceful shift to democracy. The Nobel Committee awarded her the 2025 prize for her efforts against President Nicolás Maduro Moros' regime.

With hopes of strengthening ties with India post-transition, Machado highlights the importance of international support in Venezuela's journey towards democratic restoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)