Left Menu

María Corina Machado: Champion of Venezuelan Democracy

Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado asserts the Venezuelan people's determination for democracy, with US President Trump as a key ally. In an interview, she highlights India's potential role in Venezuela's peaceful transition, while emphasizing her surprise at receiving the prestigious prize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 21:33 IST
María Corina Machado: Champion of Venezuelan Democracy
  • Country:
  • India

Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado remains resolute in advocating for the Venezuelan people's democratic rights. She emphasizes the role of US President Donald Trump as a critical ally in this pursuit.

In an interview, Machado expressed gratitude to the Indian people for supporting Venezuela's peaceful shift to democracy. The Nobel Committee awarded her the 2025 prize for her efforts against President Nicolás Maduro Moros' regime.

With hopes of strengthening ties with India post-transition, Machado highlights the importance of international support in Venezuela's journey towards democratic restoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dutch Delight: Van de Wouw and Wiebes Shine at UCI Track Cycling Worlds

Dutch Delight: Van de Wouw and Wiebes Shine at UCI Track Cycling Worlds

 Chile
2
Supreme Court Tackles Digital Arrest Fraud with Urgency

Supreme Court Tackles Digital Arrest Fraud with Urgency

 India
3
Controversy Over Tunnel Road Project: Karnataka Deputy CM Challenges BJP

Controversy Over Tunnel Road Project: Karnataka Deputy CM Challenges BJP

 India
4
Nick Champion Leads Australia to Victory in Thrilling Rain-Soaked Match

Nick Champion Leads Australia to Victory in Thrilling Rain-Soaked Match

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025