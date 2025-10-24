Left Menu

Dutch Teen Faces Fast-Track Trial for Election Threats

An 18-year-old Dutch man is facing a fast-track trial for making death threats against political leaders before the general election. Prosecutors revealed the man threatened party figures through Instagram messages. Dutch politicians have reported similar threats amid rising security concerns ahead of the election.

An 18-year-old Dutch man is facing a fast-track trial after allegedly issuing death threats to two political leaders ahead of the country's general election. The threats reportedly sent via Instagram included violent plans against one politician, according to prosecutors.

An examination of the suspect's phone unveiled additional threats made on September 24 against another party leader, whose identity remains confidential for privacy protection. Dutch authorities are intensifying scrutiny as elections approach, with many politicians reporting similar incidents.

Earlier this month, far-right leader Geert Wilders had to pause his campaign due to a new threat, underscoring the ongoing threat landscape. Wilders has lived under intense security for over two decades following persistent death threats.

