NATO's Deliberations on Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte engaged in pivotal discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday concerning the potential deployment of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. The matter remains under thorough review and deliberation by the U.S. administration.

Rutte emphasized that while each ally possesses the autonomy to decide their military contributions to Ukraine, the United States has consistently provided, and pledges to continue delivering, a comprehensive array of weapons to reinforce Ukraine's defense capabilities.

The NATO leader's trip to London aimed at solidifying support within the 'Coalition of the Willing', a group championing Ukraine amidst escalating tensions. The coalition remains committed to evaluating the strategic deployment of military assets in support of Ukraine.

