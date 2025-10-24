Left Menu

Shiromani Akali Dal Accuses Police of Targeted Harassment in Tarn Taran Bypoll

The Shiromani Akali Dal has accused Tarn Taran SSP Ravjot Kaur Grewal of using police influence to file false FIRs against party members, inhibiting their campaigning for the upcoming bypoll. SAD's Arshdeep Singh Kler alleges political motives behind the FIRs and calls for police neutrality during the election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:39 IST
  • India

Tensions have escalated in Punjab as the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) lodged a formal complaint against Tarn Taran SSP Ravjot Kaur Grewal, accusing the officer of using the police force to impede the party's campaign efforts for the crucial by-election.

The bypoll for Tarn Taran is scheduled for November 11, with results expected on November 14. This election comes following the unfortunate demise of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June, leaving the seat vacant.

SAD spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler claims that the ruling AAP is manipulating local police to unfairly target SAD leaders with politically motivated FIRs, thus stifling the opposition's campaign activities. Kler insists on the transfer of key police personnel to ensure a fair and unbiased electoral process.

