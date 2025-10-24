Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare Over Jharkhand's DMFT Scam

The BJP and JMM in Jharkhand are embroiled in a controversy over alleged District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) fund misuse across various districts. Claims of bureaucratic corruption have led to demands for investigations. The JMM, citing past CAG reports, counters by promising action against corrupt practices and seeking increased DMFT contributions.

Political Tensions Flare Over Jharkhand's DMFT Scam
  • Country:
  • India

Allegations of corruption have stirred political tensions in Jharkhand, with the BJP accusing the ruling JMM of involvement in a widespread District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) scam. Irregularities have reportedly emerged in multiple districts, adding fuel to the ongoing dispute, initially ignited by the alleged Bokaro DMFT scam.

Opposition leader Marandi claims that bureaucratic involvement points to a recurring pattern of corruption under Chief Minister Hemant Soren's watch. Specifically, Marandi implicates Deputy Commissioner Aditya Ranjan, asserting that funds meant for skill development have been misappropriated. The list of implicated districts has now expanded to include Koderma and Dhanbad.

In defense, the JMM refutes the allegations, citing swift anti-corruption actions taken in response to such claims. Party representatives highlight a CAG report pointing to financial discrepancies during the BJP tenure. The JMM also calls for increased DMFT contributions to better serve mining-affected areas, hinting at central government shortcomings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

