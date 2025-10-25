Left Menu

Delayed Diplomatic Dialogue: Putin-Trump Meeting to Take Place Later

Kirill Dmitriev, special envoy for investment and economic cooperation, indicated that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump will occur but is postponed to a later date. This announcement was made on CNN's 'The Lead with Jake Tapper'.

In a recent interview on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper," Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian envoy for investment and economic cooperation, disclosed plans for a future meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Dmitriev confirmed that the anticipated diplomatic encounter is still on the agenda, albeit scheduled for a later date than initially expected.

The comments suggest ongoing diplomatic engagements between the two nations, amidst a backdrop of complex geopolitical relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

