Kirill Dmitriev, the special envoy for Russian President Vladimir Putin, indicated progress is being made towards a diplomatic resolution to Russia's war in Ukraine. This statement comes from Dmitriev's presence in Washington for talks, where he maintained that a potential meeting between Putin and Trump is likely, despite previous cancellations.

Dmitriev's remarks arrived at a critical juncture after the United States imposed fresh sanctions on prominent Russian oil companies in an effort to pressure Russia toward peace. Concurrently, European countries are collaborating with Ukraine to draft a proposal for a ceasefire along current battle lines, keeping the U.S. heavily involved in the dialogue

Despite a tense climate spurred by the military conflict and economic sanctions, Dmitriev remains optimistic. He notes President Zelenskiy's awareness of the evolving situation, pointing to a possible ceasefire arrangement. Dmitriev also criticized the U.S. sanctions, suggesting they could inadvertently raise gasoline prices in America, emphasizing the need for mutual respect in negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)