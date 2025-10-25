Pivot of Power: ASEAN's Strategic Summit Welcomes East Timor, Tackles Regional Tensions

Southeast Asian foreign ministers convene ahead of a landmark ASEAN summit, which formally welcomes East Timor as the bloc's 11th member. The meeting sets the stage for discussions on regional security and economic resilience amid global trade tensions.

This year's summit will see participation from global powers, including China, Japan, and the United States, with President Donald Trump's attendance marking his first visit to Asia since returning to the White House. Leaders will focus on key issues such as tariffs, maritime disputes, and Myanmar's ongoing crisis.

Regional economies are keen to stabilize trade flows amid Washington's tariff policies, and discussions will include an ASEAN leaders summit on the world's largest trade bloc. East Timor's entry symbolizes regional inclusivity, while the meeting also underscores ASEAN's strategic geopolitical role.