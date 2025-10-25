Bihar Elections: Clampdown on Provocative Caste-Based Social Media Content

As Bihar gears up for its assembly elections, law enforcement has issued stern warnings against the dissemination of provocative caste-related content on social media platforms. The state's Director General of Police, Vinay Kumar, highlighted the potential threat such activities pose to maintaining peace and adhering to the model code of conduct during the electoral period.

With polling dates approaching, the internet has emerged as a critical battleground for political parties. Supporters have increasingly employed social media to spread messages with caste overtones, a move that has prompted the police to take swift action. The cyber cell of the Economic Offences Unit has already registered multiple FIRs and removed objectionable content.

Highlighting the broader concerns of electoral integrity, the Election Commission of India underscored the dangers of synthetic and AI-generated content. It reiterated the need for transparency and accountability in the digital landscape to preserve the integrity of elections and maintain public trust.

