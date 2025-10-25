Left Menu

Thai PM to Ink Ceasefire Accord in Malaysia Amid Royal Mourning

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul plans to visit Malaysia for signing a ceasefire agreement with Cambodia. Anutin is set to travel to Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, returning to Thailand shortly due to the passing of Queen Mother Sirikit. He will skip the upcoming APEC Summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 25-10-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 10:02 IST
Thai PM to Ink Ceasefire Accord in Malaysia Amid Royal Mourning
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced his trip to Malaysia to formalize an expanded ceasefire agreement with Cambodia. The signing is scheduled for Sunday in Kuala Lumpur.

Following the accord's signing, Anutin will promptly return to Thailand, citing the recent death of the kingdom's Queen Mother Sirikit, necessitating his presence in the country during this period of mourning.

Due to these circumstances, the Prime Minister also confirmed that he will not participate in the APEC Summit that is set to take place next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Champion Leads Australia to Victory in Thrilling Rain-Soaked Match

Nick Champion Leads Australia to Victory in Thrilling Rain-Soaked Match

 Japan
2
Cry for Justice: Demand for Capital Punishment in Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Case

Cry for Justice: Demand for Capital Punishment in Maharashtra Doctor's Tragi...

 India
3
Revival of Air Cargo Services at Arunachal's Donyi Polo Airport Crucial for State's Growth

Revival of Air Cargo Services at Arunachal's Donyi Polo Airport Crucial for ...

 India
4
Supreme Court's Crucial Hearing on Stray Dogs: Towards a National Policy

Supreme Court's Crucial Hearing on Stray Dogs: Towards a National Policy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025