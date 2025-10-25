Thai PM to Ink Ceasefire Accord in Malaysia Amid Royal Mourning
Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul plans to visit Malaysia for signing a ceasefire agreement with Cambodia. Anutin is set to travel to Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, returning to Thailand shortly due to the passing of Queen Mother Sirikit. He will skip the upcoming APEC Summit.
- Thailand
Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced his trip to Malaysia to formalize an expanded ceasefire agreement with Cambodia. The signing is scheduled for Sunday in Kuala Lumpur.
Following the accord's signing, Anutin will promptly return to Thailand, citing the recent death of the kingdom's Queen Mother Sirikit, necessitating his presence in the country during this period of mourning.
Due to these circumstances, the Prime Minister also confirmed that he will not participate in the APEC Summit that is set to take place next week.
