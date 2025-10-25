BJP Intensifies Protest Over Sabarimala Gold-Plating Scandal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has escalated its protest against the suspected irregularities in the gold-plating of 'Dwarapalaka' idols at the Sabarimala temple. The protest is underway at the Kerala state secretariat, where party members are engaged in a day-night demonstration.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, along with other leaders and cadres, participated in sit-ins and loudly voiced their discontent against the government on Friday night. Chandrasekhar emphasized that their persistent protests aim to compel authorities to meet the demands of the people of Kerala for accountability and justice against those accused of exploiting the sacred site.

On Saturday, protestors, including women donning raincoats, gathered early and chanted slogans against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. A Special Investigation Team, under the directive of the Kerala High Court, is already investigating, having arrested businessman Unnikrishnan Potty and former Devaswom officer Murari Babu concerning the gold loss from the temple.