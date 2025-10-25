BJP Criticized for Silence Over Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Death

The Trinamool Congress has launched a scathing critique of the BJP for its silence following the suicide of a woman doctor in Maharashtra. Accused of rape and harassment by the victim, a police sub-inspector is at the center of this controversy. TMC spokesperson Shashi Panja questioned whether the BJP has become "emotionally bankrupt."

The tragic incident occurred when the doctor, employed at a government hospital in Satara district, allegedly hung herself in a hotel room. A note on her palm accused the officer of heinous acts, leading to arrests. Criticism from the TMC highlighted the BJP's and media's muted response.

Panja further questioned the absence of national outrage, suggesting that a similar incident in West Bengal would have drawn immediate media and governmental attention. She accused the BJP of maintaining a double standard in states under its governance, while chastising its treatment of Bengali speakers.