Tripura's TSR Embarks on Election Duty to Bihar

A battalion of around 400 personnel from the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) has been deployed to Bihar to assist with the state's upcoming assembly elections, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

The polls are slated to occur in two phases on November 6 and November 11, followed by the counting of votes on November 14. Tripura Police spokesperson Rajdeep Deb confirmed that five companies from TSR departed for Patna on a specially arranged train for this purpose.

The personnel are anticipated to arrive in Patna by Sunday morning and will remain stationed in Bihar until after the election process concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)