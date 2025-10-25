Left Menu

Historic Rajya Sabha Win Amid Allegations and Political Drama

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Sat Sharma celebrated a 'historic win' in Rajya Sabha elections, overcoming divisive attempts by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Despite criticism from People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone about election integrity, the BJP secured one seat, sparking debates on future electoral strategies.

In a significant political triumph, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Sat Sharma won a Rajya Sabha seat from the Union Territory, calling it a 'historic victory' for the party. Sharma attributed his success to overcoming divisive efforts by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who allegedly attempted to create a rift based on regional lines.

The electoral win, however, stirred controversy as People's Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone accused the National Conference (NC) and BJP of a 'fixed match.' The BJP's victory marked the first Rajya Sabha polls in J-K since its Union Territory status was confirmed in 2019, with the NC securing three seats and the BJP one.

Sharma, supported by 32 votes, surpassed NC's Imran Nabi Dar, leading to celebrations upon his return. Meanwhile, BJP member Jahanzaib Sirwal criticized the elections' 'horse-trading,' highlighting growing concerns over political integrity. With upcoming bypolls, voters' confidence remains a crucial component in shaping the region's political landscape.

