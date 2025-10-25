Left Menu

Catherine Connolly's Landslide Victory as Irish President

Catherine Connolly, a 68-year-old veteran lawmaker, is expected to win the Irish presidency by a significant margin, supported by opposition parties. Known for her criticism of the EU and foreign policies, Connolly's appeal to younger voters and campaign against government policies contributed to her success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 17:09 IST
Catherine Connolly, a seasoned legislator from the far-left, is projected to secure a sweeping victory in the Irish presidential race. With backing from the left-leaning opposition, she is expected to defeat her nearest competitor by more than double in vote count, according to an incomplete tally.

Fine Gael's General Secretary, John Carroll, indicated that Connolly would capture over 60% of the votes, while their candidate Heather Humphreys is predicted to reach the high 20s. Despite the setback, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail leaders expressed readiness to work with Connolly.

Connolly, not widely known at the campaign's onset, drew an expanding support base by highlighting housing issues and questioning foreign policies. Her candid criticism of the EU contrasted sharply with mainstream positions, appealing to a younger electorate dissatisfied by the status quo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

