Opposition Leader Slams TMC Over Rohingya Infiltration Claims
Suvendu Adhikari, Opposition Leader in West Bengal, accused the Trinamool Congress of aiding Rohingya infiltrators with fake documents. He warned of demographic changes if TMC stays in power. Adhikari stressed that BJP is not anti-Muslim and highlighted safety issues for women in the current political climate.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery speech at the 'Bijoy Sankalp' rally in Gangarampur, Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of facilitating Rohingya infiltrators by providing them with false documentation.
Adhikari cautioned that if the TMC government remains in power, West Bengal could witness significant demographic changes. He emphasized that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has no issue with Indian Muslims, but stands against Rohingya settlers, who would be deported under BJP governance.
Highlighting the declining Hindu population in the state, Adhikari expressed concerns over future demographic shifts and public safety, especially in the wake of recent crimes against women. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar joined the chorus for government change to address these issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Over Rajya Sabha Polls: National Conference's Alleged Pact with BJP
BJP Leader's Arrest Sparks Controversy Over Tejgarhi Incident
Delhi BJP Reopens Chhath Ghat: A Cultural Revival
BJP's Controversial Rajya Sabha Win Sparks 'Vote Chori' Accusations in J-K
RJD Leader Defects to BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls