Opposition Leader Slams TMC Over Rohingya Infiltration Claims

In a fiery speech at the 'Bijoy Sankalp' rally in Gangarampur, Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of facilitating Rohingya infiltrators by providing them with false documentation.

Adhikari cautioned that if the TMC government remains in power, West Bengal could witness significant demographic changes. He emphasized that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has no issue with Indian Muslims, but stands against Rohingya settlers, who would be deported under BJP governance.

Highlighting the declining Hindu population in the state, Adhikari expressed concerns over future demographic shifts and public safety, especially in the wake of recent crimes against women. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar joined the chorus for government change to address these issues.

