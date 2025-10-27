Left Menu

NDA's Anticipated Triumph: Dharmendra Pradhan Slams RJD-Congress Alliance in Bihar

Ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized RJD and Congress for past governance issues while lauding NDA's achievements in infrastructure and law and order under PM Modi. With Nitish Kumar poised for a comeback as CM, the NDA anticipates electoral success against the Mahagathbandhan opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 10:57 IST
NDA's Anticipated Triumph: Dharmendra Pradhan Slams RJD-Congress Alliance in Bihar
Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, accusing them of fostering corruption and nepotism during their tenure. Speaking to ANI, Pradhan underscored the achievements of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and expressed confidence in a resounding electoral victory, with Nitish Kumar likely to be reinstated as Bihar's Chief Minister.

Highlighting the failures of past administrations, Pradhan remarked, "Their policies centered on corruption and nepotism. The people of Bihar have witnessed this and have consistently supported the NDA for two decades." He further criticized the opposition's 'unrealistic' promises ahead of the elections, noting that the electorate has grown weary of such pledges.

Pradhan emphasized the NDA's progress in improving infrastructure and law and order in Bihar, focusing particularly on advancements under the Purvodaya initiative. He commented on the strides made in supporting women, youth, and farmers in the region. As Bihar prepares for assembly elections, he stated that continued development is crucial to meet the aspirations of its youth. The elections will be a contest between the NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

