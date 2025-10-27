NDA's Anticipated Triumph: Dharmendra Pradhan Slams RJD-Congress Alliance in Bihar

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, accusing them of fostering corruption and nepotism during their tenure. Speaking to ANI, Pradhan underscored the achievements of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and expressed confidence in a resounding electoral victory, with Nitish Kumar likely to be reinstated as Bihar's Chief Minister.

Highlighting the failures of past administrations, Pradhan remarked, "Their policies centered on corruption and nepotism. The people of Bihar have witnessed this and have consistently supported the NDA for two decades." He further criticized the opposition's 'unrealistic' promises ahead of the elections, noting that the electorate has grown weary of such pledges.

Pradhan emphasized the NDA's progress in improving infrastructure and law and order in Bihar, focusing particularly on advancements under the Purvodaya initiative. He commented on the strides made in supporting women, youth, and farmers in the region. As Bihar prepares for assembly elections, he stated that continued development is crucial to meet the aspirations of its youth. The elections will be a contest between the NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan.

(With inputs from agencies.)