Rajasthan CM Sharma Heads to Delhi Amid State Aid Announcement

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma travels to Delhi for crucial talks, while announcing financial aid for victims of a recent bus accident. The relief includes compensation for families of the deceased and injured. Sharma emphasized the government's commitment to supporting families affected by the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 11:00 IST
Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is set for a pivotal visit to Delhi on Monday, aiming to meet with Union ministers and key political figures. Departing from Jaipur at 8:30 am, Sharma is scheduled to reach the capital shortly before 9:30 am, heading directly to Jodhpur House for a series of meetings from 10:15 am to 6:00 pm.

In a significant development preceding his trip, the Chief Minister sanctioned financial aid for those affected by a devastating fire on an AC sleeper bus traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur. Sharma's administration has promised unwavering support, emphasizing its dedication to assisting bereaved families and ensuring the best care for the injured.

Monetary compensation has been outlined, including Rs 10 lakh for dependents of the deceased, Rs 25 lakh for families experiencing multiple losses, and varying sums for those injured. This decision was facilitated through a relaxation of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund rules. On another note, Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently inaugurated an exhibition titled 'Nav Vidhan: A New Identity of Justice' in Jaipur, with Sharma and Rajasthan's acting Chief Justice in attendance, highlighting new criminal laws and the judicial process via interactive displays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

